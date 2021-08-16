Mama Ree Drummond Drops Son Bryce Off for His Freshman Year at the University of North Texas

The Pioneer Woman was focused on making sure her son had all he needed for his dorm room, including a well-stocked kitchen “for my child to be able to make an egg.”

As fall looms and college campuses reopen their doors to students, parents across the South are taking their kids to university. One of those parents was Ree Drummond. The Pioneer Woman packed up her son Bryce and dropped him off at the University of North Texas this weekend—and like many other parents, needed two separate trips to Walmart to get it done.

Drummond reminisced about the adventure in an Instagram post, it took "2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees" to get "Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday." Well, all that plus a "500 mile drive to Texas and back." For Drummond it was all worth it though to make sure that Bryce had everything he needed "to make an egg." It's no surprise that a Food Network star would want her kid to have a fully equipped kitchen, even while living in the dorms.

Devoted fans of the Pioneer Woman and her telegenic family may recall that Bryce was recruited to play football at the University of North Texas. According to Drummond's blog, Bryce "graduated high school a semester early and took college courses over the summer and fall to satisfy his high school requirements" all so he could play ball starting in January of this year. Those who've kept close tabs on the Drummond family over the years will know Bryce is the third child of Ree and Ladd, so the college drop off isn't new for Mama but of course never gets any easier. As she noted in that same blog post, "Excuse me while I go cry for four hundred years."