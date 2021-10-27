See Ree Drummond in the Trailer for Candy Coated Christmas, Food Network's First Scripted Movie

The trailer for Ree Drummond's acting debut is here!

Candy Coated Christmas, Food Network's first scripted movie, will air on discovery+, and we have a first look at all the delicious holiday cheer to come.

In the trailer for the Hallmark-esque movie, Molly Gallant (Molly McCook) returns to her late mother's Washington hometown after learning that the family business is struggling financially. Molly's plan to sell her mother's childhood home begins to lose steam after she meets the current renter, Noah Winters (Aaron O'Connell) and starts to fall in love with him, the town, and its bakery (run by Drummond's character). And of course, she learns the true meaning of Christmas along the way.

Celebrity chef Drummond plays Bee, the owner of a sweet shop in the fictional town of Peppermint Hollow, the peppermint capital of the world.

"Candy Coated Christmas was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special," the Pioneer Woman in a statement. "Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow."