Mother of the Bride, Ree Drummond, Is Holding Out Hope for Good Wedding Day Weather
Alex Drummond marries Mauricio Scott Saturday, May 1.
The countdown is on for the event of the year in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Alex Drummond is marrying Maurico Scott on Saturday, on the Drummond family ranch and mama Ree is watching over every last detail. We learned earlier this week that bride Alex handed over the control of the menu to her mother, because of course that is her area of expertise. "My mom has kind of been the mastermind behind the wedding menu honestly," Alex said in an Instagram live, adding, "I haven't even tasted the food. My mom tasted it all for us."
We also saw the Pioneer Woman herself take to her Instagram to post stories about watching over the construction of the wedding tents and her worry over the winds. "Um we're having an outdoor wedding," Drummond wrote along with a photo of the large white tents billowing in strong winds. "On the ranch. In Oklahoma. In early May."
It seems as though others are watching out for Oklahoma's first family and monitoring the weather for them. The folks at AccuWeather took to their Twitter page to ease the MOB's nerves. "Hey, @thepioneerwoman we heard you were worried about the weather in Oklahoma for your daughter's wedding. Good news, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine! Much love to the couple!"
Drummond replied in her typical whimsical way, "Okay, thank you! But are you sure?... Cause every time I refresh, it changes. (Maybe I should stop refreshing? K bye.)
WATCH: Ree Drummond Shares Marriage Advice for Daughter Alex: "It's Good to Think of It as 100/10
We are going to hold out hope that the good folks at AccuWeather are correct and the Oklahoma skies will be sunny, bright, and calm for the happy day! There will be plenty of delicious food, dancing, and laughter to enjoy. Congratulations, Drummond family!