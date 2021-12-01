Reba McEntire Recounts the First Time She Saw Dolly Parton
Two icons walk into the Grand Ole Opry...
Do you remember what you were doing on September 17, 1977? Maybe not? Well, that date is seared into the memory of Reba McEntire, because it was the day that she first saw the one and only Dolly Parton in real life.
Turns out, however, that the first time these two icons of country music were in the same place, the universe was not making it easy for them to be friends.
"I was doing the Grand Ole Opry for my first time," Reba recounted on the Biscuits and Jam podcast. "When I got there, they said, 'Reba, I'm sorry, but we're going to have to pull one of your songs.' I said, why? They said, 'Well, Dolly Parton just pulled up in the parking lot and we're going to give her one of your songs.' "
Now, a lot of artists might question that decision. Not Reba. Instead of being frustrated that another star was stealing her spotlight, Reba was thrilled. "She can have both of them, if I can just meet her," she recalls, laughing.
Sadly, she didn't get the opportunity to say hello to the star, but she remembers seeing her backstage. "She came in there and they were like, 'Everybody back up!' and she walked by… I don't even think her feet touched the floor in this black chiffon pant suit with rhinestone butterflies on. She had that big, beautiful hair. Most beautiful woman I ever saw in my life!" Reba says on the show. "That was the first time I ever got to see her. I didn't say hi or nothing, I just backed up."
The two would meet eventually, of course, becoming friends and collaborators, making the incredibly memorable song, "Does He Love You", the creation of which you can hear all about on Biscuits and Jam.
Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Stitcher.
