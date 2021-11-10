Reba McEntire Shares Her "All-Time Favorite" Quote With Hoda Kotb

It includes the three traits she believes are the key to success.

Country music legend Reba McEntire revealed her "all-time favorite" quote in a recent interview with Hoda Kotb, and it's one we should all take to heart.

In a brief clip shared by Today, Kotb, who examines stories of personal triumph on her new podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, asked McEntire if there's one single quote that guides her.

"What you got to have in life is a funny bone, a backbone, and a wishbone," the songstress replied. "That kind of encompasses everything."

That's right y'all, every day's a bones day for Reba McEntire!

When Kotb asked which of the three "bones" she thinks is the most important, McEntire didn't hesitate.

"Funny bone," she responded. "You gotta have a funny bone. Whether you're messing up or doing great, you've gotta laugh at it and go on."

This isn't the first time McEntire has shared this philosophy. In a 2012 episode of Oprah's Master Class, the multihyphenate elaborated on the importance of each of the bones, or "traits," she believes are the keys to success.

"You gotta have goals," McEntire said of the proverbial wishbone. "I always have to have something to look forward to. I wish for things. And I think once you say it out loud and get it out into the universe, you have your helpers, and then your subconscious takes over, and things work out."

As for the backbone? "Well, that's your drive," she explained.

Speaking with Kotb this week, McEntire admitted that her lightheartedness doesn't always come naturally, so she's come up with a way to improve her mood by changing her perspective.

"It's really easy to get in a bad mood and get a little dark cloud over ya," she said. If I start thinking of all the things that I have that I'm very blessed with, then the clouds open and the sun shines through."