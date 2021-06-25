Reba McEntire Dreamed of Being a Rodeo Cowgirl and Basketball Star As a Kid
"Daddy used to ask me, 'Reba, why do you always want to do something you are not really good at?' I am like, 'Hm. Let me think about that for a second?'"
If we had a dollar for every time we listened to a Reba McEntire song and thought, "that woman was born to sing!" well, we'd be the proud new owners of at least five more Reba t-shirts. There's no denying it: Reba has some serious vocal chops.
Little did we know, however, the star once set her sights on some very different stages, specifically, at the rodeo and on the basketball court. Despite her talent at singing, "...I always wanted to be a rodeo cowgirl, a basketball player," McEntire recently told CMT iHeartRadio host Cody Alan. "But, the one thing I could do pretty was sing. It came too easy, I guess? I had to work at rodeo. I had to work at basketball. So, it was more fun to proactive basketball and rodeo than singing."
Earlier in the interview, McEntire noted her gratitude for her current career, despite her one-time ambitions of dribbling and driving steer. "I am very grateful for what I get to do. I wake up in the morning, just a happy camper!" she said. When Alan inquired what her earliest memory of country music was, the legendary crooner was quick to reply, "forever. I have always loved to sing. That's the only time I really got good attention."
She then shared a sweet anecdote about her father, continuing, "Daddy used to ask me, 'Reba, why do you always want to do something you are not really good at?' I am like, 'Hm. Let me think about that for a second?'" We wonder what else young McEntire enjoyed getting up to on the Oklahoma stomping grounds of her childhood.
WATCH: Hold the Phone: Reba McEntire Was a Bridesmaid in JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Wedding?
Meanwhile, here's another vocational path McEntire may not have aspired to as a little kid but in which she now excels: acting. While many of us know and love her from Reba the TV series, along with other movie and TV show appearances, including the recent movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, there's more in the pipeline for the talented actor.
In March, Lifetime announced that McEntire would star in and produce two movies for the network, one of which will be a Christmas movie, with the working title of Christmas in Tune. While we're not sure what the other movie's plot is about, perhaps we'll see Reba embrace her inner child's dreams, and we've got a rodeo flick on the horizon?