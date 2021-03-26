Hold the Phone: Reba McEntire Was a Bridesmaid in JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s Wedding?
The former costars share a special bond.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher's real-life sweet magnolias include none other than country music star Reba McEntire.
From 2001 to 2007—long before she brought Maddie to life on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias—JoAnna played the role of Reba's oldest daughter Cheyenne on the singer's eponymous sitcom, Reba.
Apparently, the ladies formed a considerable bond over the course of the show's six seasons, because the country star served as a bridesmaid in JoAnna's 2010 Palm Beach wedding to former New York Yankees player Nick Swisher.
JoAnna's bridal party also included Melissa Peterman, who played Cheyenne's ditsy stepmom on the show, and Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
The Swishers are still going strong more than a decade later. They have two daughters, Emerson, 7, and Sailor, 4.
In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, JoAnna addressed the possibility of reuniting with her former television family for a Reba reboot.
"I definitely think it's possible and I think everybody would love to," she said. "There is so much love there and such fond memories of our time on the show. I feel like we kind of ended before we really wanted to and I think there is a lot of goodwill in that world and I know everybody would be supportive of it." Reboot or not, she and Reba remain close. "We talk all the time," JoAnna shared. "Reba's got a tight hold on her little brood because she makes sure we are all doing OK and taken