Rachel Brosnahan Knew She Wanted to Play Midge Maisel from the First Page of the Script

When you know, you know. Like when you know after watching the first three minutes of five different movies that you finally found the right holiday flick to fit your mood. When you stumble upon the exact pumpkin-chocolate marble cake recipe you want to whip up for dessert. When that Sherryl Woods' Sweet Magnolias series book you picked up is so good you won't be putting it down for hours.

Or, in the case of Rachel Brosnahan, that you had found your dream acting gig as soon as you flipped open the script to Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. "I knew I wanted to do this project from the bottom of the first page. The first scene of the pilot, at the wedding, Midge is really patting herself on the back," Brosnahan told ScripMag.com in a 2019 interview on what inititally attracted her to the part of Midge Maisel. "I loved how sure she is. I loved her world. I loved how unburdened she is. She’s funny. She’s smart. She’s flawed. She’s selfish. She believes she’s the center of the universe. We’re watching her grow and getting taken down a peg." On our end, we certainly knew Midge and her marvelous crew would enchant us for many episodes to come from that first over-the-top wedding scene, too.

As we all hunker down at home, we eagerly await the fourth season of the hit Amazon Prime show, which recently got production underway this fall. We can't wait to go to The Catskills, or Miami, or Paris, or wherever this new season takes us.

