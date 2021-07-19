When Queen Elizabeth Handwrites Notes, She Has Used the Same Brand of Pen for Nearly 60 Years
You too can add the royal-worthy pen to your office.
We know the Queen of England has very distinctive taste. She loves corgis, chocolate cakes, gardening, certain handbags, colorful umbrellas, Essie nail polish, and ABBA's "Dancing Queen. Despite knowing that the monarch is a woman with discerning style and serious brand loyalty, it's still surprising to learn that she has used the same brand of pens for almost 60 years.
When going about state business or writing personal notes, Queen Elizabeth is partial to the Parker 51, Town & Country reports. The Parker pen company has been making fountain pens since 1888, but it wasn't until its' 51st year of operation in 1939 that they came up with the Parker 51, which was released to the public in 1941.
The fountain pen's sleek design was inspired by designer Kenneth Parker's love of aviation. That translated to an elegant pen with a streamlined look that quickly caught on with the public, earning the title of "the world's most wanted pen," according to Parker. Fans included U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Town & Country reports, who reportedly used the model when he signed in acknowledgement of the German surrender in WWII.
It was in 1962, that the Queen granted Parker a royal warrant, which meant the pen company was "the official supplier of writing instruments to the Royal Household." A royal warrant is a seal of approval given by the Queen or Prince Charles (or the Duke of Edinburgh before he passed). To earn such an accolade, a company must have been doing business with the Royal Household for at least five years, the Royal Warrant Holder Association (RWHA) explains. Prince Charles seconded his mother's motion and awarded Parker his own royal warrant in 1990, cementing Parker's reputation as the preferred pen of the royal family.
If you're thinking of picking up a pen as a graduation or retirement present, maybe just this once skip the Montblanc and try a 51.
Why not write like a royal?