Ree Drummond Shares First Look at Her New Cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Super Easy!
It's almost here, fellow Pioneer people. Ree Drummond's latest cookbook is now available for pre-order. Called The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More, you can pre-order the book on Amazon now with delivery by October 19.
Ree Drummond took to social media to share the exciting news, writing, "I just dotted the last 'i' and crossed the last 't' of my new cookbook, and it's now officially available for pre-order! Here's a sneak peek at some of the (seriously super easy!) recipes inside. I had a blast making this cookbook! It reflects my current low-stress cooking life." She offered those words alongside several photos of recipes from the new book, including the front and back cover. Among the photos, we're seeing a delectable shells dish with salsa and sour cream, a layered cake with frosting galore, chicken wings, and some other tasty-looking hits. Click through all the photos below - and expect some major comfort food cravings to hit. (Also, the yellow blouse Drummond's wearing on the cover has got us antsing to go shopping.)
On The Pioneer Woman's website, Drummond elaborated on what inspired the shift in the way she's been cooking as of late. "Being home with so many humans for so many months caused me to rethink the time I was spending in the kitchen, and I found myself reaching more and more for simpler recipes-and shortcut ingredients!" she wrote, adding that in the book she includes a list of 'Shortcut Superhero' ingredients to save you time.
We're all ears on that front, Pawhuska Princess. Between the Butter Pecan French Toast and the Hawaiian Shrimp Bowls, we're definitely all mouths wide open, too. Who's excited to get cooking? We know we can't wait to line up our mise en place and get to work. Pre-order the cookbook on Amazon below.
Related Items
The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More
Ree Drummond's latest collection of simple, delicious recipes like Speedy Dumpling Soup, Broccoli-Cheese Stromboli, Mug cakes, and more debuts on October 19.
Pre-Order It: $29.99; Amazon.com