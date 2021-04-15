Peyton Manning to Host College Bowl Quiz Show Revival, Coming to NBC This June
Schools like the University of Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, UVA, and University of Tennessee will participate.
The popular quiz show, College Bowl, that started out as a radio show before airing on CBS and then NBC from 1959 to 1970 is back — and football fans will be excited to learn that Peyton Manning will serve as host of the rebooted series, scheduled to return this June. As Variety.com originally reported, Manning will be joined by his brother Cooper Manning to assist him throughout the nail-biting quiz show, which pits college student teams against each other answering questions on a large variety of subjects. Schools participating in the show include Manning's own alma mater, University of Tennessee, as well as the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Virginia, and others. The top two schools to make it to the final will compete for the "Capital One College Bowl" trophy and scholarship money for the students to put towards their education. We have a feeling we'll get to see some very heated matches.
"I've always loved intense college competition, so I'm thrilled to be part of the team bringing back 'College Bowl,'" Manning shared in an NBC Sports Group press release regarding the news of the show's return last year. "Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can't wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team."
We can't wait to see what fun and pep the New Orleans native brings to this beloved show. If it's anything like his talent on the football field, we have a feeling we're in for a treat.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Talks About Returning to His Beloved Knoxville to Open His First Restaurant
We'd love to hear from you. Do you plan on tuning into College Bowl this June? If so, will you be rooting for any particular school?