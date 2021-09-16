“I felt so bad I asked the NFL for his address after the game.”

Peyton Manning Once Felt So Guilty About Cursing at a Referee That He Tried To Write Him an Apology Letter

Peyton Manning is a true Southern gentleman.

While co-hosting Monday Night Football on ESPN2 Monday, the legendary quarterback recalled a heated moment from his NFL days when he cursed so badly at a referee that he wanted to write him an apology letter.

"I remember one time I just laid into a referee," Peyton told his brother Eli during the broadcast. "I knew the guy. He was a good guy. He called the worst holding call. I let him have it. I felt so bad I asked the NFL for his address after the game. I was going to write him an apology letter."

"They wouldn't give me his address, as if I was going to go and like, egg his house or something," the Louisiana native continued. "I was like, 'I'm just going to write him an apology letter. Nobody writes the referees an apology letter!'"

Peyton said that the referee thinks he's a "jerk to this day."

Go easy on yourself Peyton, as the great Tennessee poet Nikki Giovanni once said: "Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to error that counts."