Peyton Manning Recalls Hilarious Golf Moment With 'CMA' Co-Host Luke Bryan

The guys are all jokes leading up to Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Published on October 28, 2022
Luke Bryan Peyton Manning CMA
Photo: ABC

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are gearing up to host this year's CMA Awards, and by the looks of it, we're in for a whole lot of Southern fun.

The friends recently sat down to talk about what it feels like to be at the helm of Country Music's Biggest Night—and doing it together.

In a new promotional video for the awards (below), Bryan and Manning recounted some of their favorite shared experiences. For Bryan, it was witnessing Manning tease a fellow Broncos player. After listening to Bryan recall watching him "beam" a teammate in the head, Manning came through with an even funnier story.

"You know for me, Luke and I played golf together years ago in Indianapolis before he was playing a charity fundraiser for this children's hospital that I'm very involved with," the former NFL star said. "A lot of golf courses, sometimes you'll show up in shorts and they'll say, 'Hey, you have to wear long pants.' But this was different, because you can wear shorts to this golf club but Luke showed up in pants, but they were very tight pants. I'm like 'Luke, you can't wear those tight pants here.'"

"So, we just cut them off and they turned into very short shorts," Manning concluded, earning a hearty laugh from Bryan.

There's a whole lot more banter where that came from. The 56th Annual CMA Awards airs live from Nashville Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 EST on ABC.

The show, which will begin with a special tribute to Loretta Lynn, includes performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

