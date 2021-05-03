Paige Drummond Posts Photos from Alex's Wedding: "I Love the Sweet Picture of the Gospel Your Marriage Paints"
"Alex, you are my biggest role model, my absolute best friend, and my inspiration to do better."
There's a new Pawhuska Princess in town, y'all!
Sorry, Ree. Right about now the spotlight is all on The Pioneer Woman's eldest daughter, Alex, who married Mauricio Scott this past Saturday, May 1, on the family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch.
Yesterday, her younger sister Paige, shared the sweetest post yesterday alongside several photos from the big day, and we can't get enough of her thoughtful message. "A day I don't think anyone will ever forget. I can't even begin to describe the feeling of standing beside Alex as she promised herself to one of the best guys I know," she wrote. "Alex, you are my biggest role model, my absolute best friend, and my inspiration to do better. I love you, I love Mauricio, and I love the sweet picture of the gospel that your marriage paints. I am soooo beyond excited for you two!! Cheers to the scotts!!!" Read the full post below.
Meanwhile, on The Pioneer Woman website, more details of Alex and Mauricio's big day was revealed—from table settings to first dance songs—with plenty of photos from the dreamy tented venue set up on the family ranch. "It was such a meaningful, memorable night—beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love," Ree said of her daughter's nuptials in the article. "It was even more special than any of us could have hoped for."
"Alex and Mauricio's wedding was beyond," Ree wrote in an Instagram post, noting that she'll be sharing more photos shortly, "but I couldn't wait to post one of my very favorites. All the siblings together...and Mauricio makes six!"
We can't wait to see more pictures of Alex and Mauricio's wedding as they are posted. Best wishes to the happy couple.