Alex Drummond's Wedding Special to Air on Food Network and discovery+ on June 26
A very Pioneer Wedding!
We've loved the glimpses that we've gotten so far inside Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond's and Mauricio Scott's wedding on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Now, we're pleased to report a lot more is to come with the news that the Food Network and discovery+ will air special presentation of Alex and Mauricio's wedding day on Saturday, June 26.
"SAVE THE DATE - THE PIONEER WOMAN WEDDING SPECIAL IS IN THE WORKS with gorgeous bride @alexmariedrum, groom @mauricioscott03, mother of the bride @thepioneerwoman, and the most spectacular wedding premiering on @foodnetwork and @discoveryplus on June 26th at 11AM EST!" a recent Instagram post from Pacific TV revealed, alongside a photo of the couple's dance floor insignia in their gorgeous reception tent.
Alex Drummond responded to the post with "Can't wait!!" and a smiley face, and she also re-shared their post in her Instagram Story feed.
We're definitely marking our calendars for this one. While our names were somehow omitted from the final guest list, we're excited by our chance to experience the wedding vicariously through the wonders of television. The Pioneer Woman super fans that we are, we sure hope there are plenty of vignettes on the evening's culinary offerings and more than a few scenes with the ranch's dogs.
As the bride put it in an Instagram post shared today, May 17, it really was the most memorable of celebrations: "Not a day has gone by where we haven't reflected on our wedding day and how amazingly wonderful it was in every single way. EVERYTHING down to the smallest details made the day oh so special. We are so thankful not only for our amazing team of vendors, but for our parents and all of the efforts that went into making this thing happen! If you would have told me a year ago that we would get married in a tent in the middle of the ranch, I would've laughed....but little did we know."
Do you like what you've seen of the wedding so far? Who's tuning in for more — with a celebratory couch-side mimosa, perhaps?