Octavia Spencer Sponsors Free Meal Program for Auburn Students During Finals Week
The Academy Award-winning actress is giving back to students at her alma mater.
With the holidays right around the corner, college students across the country are preparing for a well-earned break. But before they can pack up their books and close out the semester, they've got one final hurdle to handle—pun intended!
At Auburn University, finals week kicks off today. And thanks to Auburn alum and Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, students will be well fed and ready to ace their exams. Spencer teamed up with Auburn University Student Affairs and University Program Council (UPC) to sponsor the War Damn Finals Cram program, which provides free meals to students during finals week on Dec. 5-9.
Local food trucks will be parked near popular study location on campus during prime cramming hours through Thursday. After expending their brain power, students can fuel up with tacos, gyros, Philly cheesesteaks, Southern comfort food, and more.
Born and raised in Alabama, Spencer graduated from Auburn in 1994 with a degree in liberal arts. The lifelong Tiger has always been vocal about her love for the university. In 2012, just hours before she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in The Help, she gave a big "War Eagle" on the red carpet. Last year, she provided a video commencement speech to graduates of the Class of 2020.
In a promo video for the new program, Spencer addresses the "Auburn family" and reminisces about her time on campus. She even shares the memory that inspired her to keep hungry college kids fed during exam week.
"I remember when I was studying on the Plains, there was always somebody in charge of food," she recounts in the video. "One time it was me, for Spanish exams. Well, it didn't turn out too great. We all did well on the exams, but I failed in the food category. I don't want any of you whose responsibility it is to feed everybody to fail the food portion. So I've teamed up with Student Affairs and the UPC to make finals week a little bit better for you. Because we do want you guys to rest as much as possible and get nourishment, so we're going to take care of the nourishment."
War Eagle, Octavia!