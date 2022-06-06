Nicole Kidman and Dolly Parton Both Share a Love of Keith Urban's Music and Apparently, a Dentist
Nashville is growing at a rapid pace. New restaurants and hotels are popping up all of the time and people are moving to Music City in large numbers. But despite the expansion, Nashville maintains a very small-town vibe. Case in point, a recent story we heard about Nicole Kidman and Dolly Parton.
Kidman sat down with her longtime friend and her Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann for an interview in a recent issue of Vogue Australia that People pointed us towards. During their conversation, she shared definitive proof that Nashville is basically a village.
During their chat, Luhrmann told her that he "fell in love" with Nashville while making his new film Elvis, all about Elvis Presley. While The King actually called Memphis home, Luhrmann spent a lot of time in Tennessee's capital city while making the upcoming biopic. "I was in Nashville a lot — we recorded all the gospel in all those old churches," the filmmaker said.
Since Kidman lives in the Tennessee town with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, she naturally had a few thoughts on the city, specifically how ridiculously small it can feel. "I was at the dentist yesterday, who's the same dentist that Dolly uses!" Kidman told Luhrmann. "That's how small-town Nashville is!"
Luhrmann, being a human, naturally is a fan of Dolly Parton. "I love Nashville and I love her too," he said in the interview. "I call her 'the Dolly Lama of L.A.,' you know?"
So there you have it, not only do Dolly Parton and Nicole Kidman share a love of Keith Urban, but they also share a dentist. Considering they both have mega-watt smiles, we're definitely going to need a referral!