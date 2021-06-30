New Princess Diana In Their Own Words Special to Air on PBS On Sunday, August 8

Princess Diana fans, mark your calendars. The PBS biography series In Their Own Words will premiere its Princess Diana special, Diana, Princess of Wales, on Sunday, August 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour show is part of the summer's slate of In Their Own Words episodes, which will also include specials devoted to Pope Francis on Tuesday, July 20, and Chuck Berry on Tuesday, July 27. Three more specials are in the pipeline for this fall, exploring the lives of President Jimmy Carter, entrepreneur Elon Musk, and chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

So what can we expect from the deep dive into Princess Diana's life? It seems like it's going to be quite the informative hour. Per a PBS press release, Diana, Princess of Wales will offer a "unique exploration of Diana's life looks back through a contemporary lens that credits her choices, her suffering, and her triumphs as the ultimate disrupter for a generation of women across the globe."

The episode will also weave in several interviews of people who knew the princess personally, giving viewers a deeper understanding of Diana "that reveals what drove her to challenge the restrictions of her personal life—marriage to a man who loved another woman and a royal family that attempted to mold her in its image." As the summary of the upcoming show continues, "When her marriage dissolved, Diana could have stepped off the world stage and created a quiet, private life. Instead, driven by a need to help others, she chose to use her celebrity to change lives. The story of a woman who defied expectations and evolved into one of the most impactful icons of our time, the program features interviews with John Travolta, biographer Andrew Morton, several close friends and more."

Needless to say, it's going to be quite the enlightening show, and we're looking forward to tuning into the special come August. All the In Their Own Words specials will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

WATCH: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newborn Lilibet Diana's Name Shares Something Similar with Her Cousin Charlotte