Miranda Lambert Mourns Death of Longtime Guitarist

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her longtime bandmate and "most treasured friend" Scotty Wray after his death on Friday, February 18. The country singer and animal activist took to social media Saturday to pay respects to her beloved guitarist and reminisce on the many years they spent on the road together.

She shared several throwback photos of the pair together, and broke the news to fans writing, "Heavy heart post. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray."

Lambert first met Wray in Greenville, Texas in 2001, when she was just 17 years old. She said that was the start of the pair's incredible journey together.

"We went through so much life together on and off the stage," she continued in the post. "We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together."

Wray was along for the ride when it was just him, Lambert, and a couple of acoustic guitars taking Texas by storm. As the budding star rose to fame, he became Lambert's bandleader and co-wrote several of her songs including "I Wanna Die" off her debut major label record Kerosene in 2005 and "Easy Living" off her 2011 album For The Record.

Lambert certainly recognized the gem and one-of-a-kind collaborator she had in Wray, writing "He was one of the most talented guitar players I've ever known and I'm so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for 20 years."

But more than a collaborator, colleague, or even a friend, Wray was family to Lambert.

"He was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what. If he was there on my right side I felt like I could take on the world. Scotty Wray was family to me and I'll never sing a note without him because I knew he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin' angel. Rest easy my love."

Wray is the older brother of country singer Collin Raye, who also took to Facebook over the weekend to share news of his brother's passing. Raye revealed that his brother had been "suffering from an illness for some time" and was in an Arkansas care facility when he died. The singer reflected on his close relationship with Scotty and the last hours they got to spend together on the day before he died.

"We spent the day telling stories, reminiscing and laughing. I never would have guessed, he'd pass on, the next day," Raye wrote. "Scotty was a very loving, big hearted person, who was loyal to family and friends, even from many years back. His passing will leave a noticeable void in my life, and in the lives of many."