Miranda Lambert Donates $20,000 to Animal Shelters for Valentine's Day
It's no secret that country singer Miranda Lambert has a major soft spot for animals. She began volunteering at animal shelters as a teen, and the cause has remained near and dear to her heart ever since. In 2009, she and her mom Bev created MuttNation Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to help as many dogs as possible find forever homes.
This Valentine's Day, Lambert spread the love to her favorite furry friends by donating $20,000 to animal shelters across the country. Lambert gave $1,000 grants to shelters in 20 states including Ohio, Montana, California, and her current home state of Tennessee.
"Shelter pets—especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted and the people who care for them have always had my heart," Lambert said in a statement. "Valentine's Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me."
Lambert has said on multiple occasions that her two passions are music and mutts. MuttNation aims to improve the lives of shelter pets through promoting adoptions, supporting spay and neuter initiatives, and providing awareness for the plight shelter animals face.
In addition to her big V-Day donation, Lambert also celebrated the holiday by launching an online Mutt Match quiz to help dog lovers find their perfect puppy pal. Those who take the quiz and post their results on social media are entered to win two tickets to see Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town on the Bandwagon Tour.
To kick off the quiz, Lambert took to Instagram to share the sweet story of her own mutt match. She introduced followers to 15-year-old Delta Dawn, an adorable pug and chihuahua mix that she rescued from outside a Sonic Drive-In in Oklahoma.
"I went to get a cherry limeade and left with a chug and a cherry limeade," Lambert joked in the video. "We are the perfect match because she has been through a lot in her life, and she is a road dog. Kind of like her mom, she likes to travel, she's down for anything, and she a has a great personality. She has my whole heart."
Delta Dawn is just one member of Lambert's expansive four-legged family that includes nine rescue dogs, five cats, five horses, and two rabbits.