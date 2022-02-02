Mickey Guyton Will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI
It's shaping up to be a big year for country singer Mickey Guyton. She's already been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album (the first-ever for a Black artist) and Best Country Song for her debut album Remember Her Name. And yesterday, the NFL announced that she would sing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl on February 13.
Guyton announced her upcoming performance on Twitter, writing, "Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing … So excited to be signing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"
Joining Guyton for the pregame performance are R&B singer Jhené Aiko, who will perform "America," and gospel duo Mary Mary, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" alongside the LA Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.
Performing the national anthem isn't an honor Guyton takes lightly. In the past, she's performed the patriotic song at Nashville's Country Radio Station Conference and at last year's televised Memorial Day concert on the Mall in D.C.
She also has a very special connection to the song that goes back nearly three decades. In a 2015 interview with CMT, the Texas native reminisced on a fateful experience she had at a Texas Rangers baseball game when she was only eight years old. "We were all the way up in the nosebleed section, and the announcer says, 'Please rise as 10-year-old LeAnn Rimes sings the national anthem,'" Mickey said in the interview. Later, she followed up with a Tweet explaining that the moment inspired her to pursue country music.
We can't wait to see Guyton live out her dream next weekend! The 56th Super Bowl championship game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CST on NBC. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium.