Mickey Guyton Hung Out With Prince Harry at the Super Bowl
Mickey Guyton had quite the Super Bowl weekend.
In addition to nailing her performance of the National Anthem, the country singer also managed to hobnob with a member of the British royal family.
After her goosebump-inducing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Guyton took to Instagram with a photo of her and Prince Harry from what appears to be a VIP section of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
"I met Prince Harry," Guyton wrote alongside the smiling snap. "He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit."
The Duke of Sussex, who relocated to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, attended the Super Bowl with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
Guyton, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance Grammy and the first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards, received rave reviews for her National Anthem performance.
WATCH: Mickey Guyton Becomes First Black Female Solo Artist Grammy Nominee in Country Category
"Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years," the Brothers Osbourne tweeted. "Smashed it, Mickey."
What a weekend!