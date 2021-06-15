Laura Ingalls A.K.A. Melissa Gilbert Welcomes First Grandchild, Ripley Lou
Little Baby on the Prairie!
Melissa Gilbert, the actor who portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie has a new bundle of joy in her life: Ripley Lou Brinkman, the daughter of her son Dakota Brinkman and his wife Marissa. The Texas-based couple welcomed Ripley Lou on June 8, and Grandma Gilbert is ecstatic.
"So so happy to tell you all that @timbusfield and I are Nana and Papa to this sweet angel. Ripley Lou Brinkman arrived last night at 6:18 pm central time. She weighs 7lbs 7oz and is 19.5 inches long. Everyone is healthy and doing well," Gilbert shared on Instagram last week along with a series of several photos of the newborn. "So proud of my son Dakota and his wife @martobes . She was a warrior through the whole process, and he was the perfect partner to her. Next up, traveling to Texas to meet our new granddaughter." Check out the full post below. That last photo with Ripley Lou yawning all tucked up into a floral wrap has our hearts melting.
New mom, Marissa, has shared several adorable photos on her feed as well, announcing that sometimes her daughter "looks like Wallace Shawn, most of the time she looks like Dakota." On that post, the beaming grandma wrote "So cute I can't stand it!!" and we sure bet during the start of this new chapter for the family Gilbert is savoring all that cuteness in real life, too,
WATCH: Little House on the Prairie's Melissa Gilbert Stood Up for Alison Arngrim in the Sweetest Way On-Set
It seems like fans of Gilbert's will be able to enjoy plenty of sweet baby photos to come, as she wrote in a recent post that "my feed is going to get boring if you're not into babies," adding, "I'm a very proud Nana!! Can't wait to squeeze this little one!"
Keep the pictures coming. And somebody buy this little one a Texas onesie to show off her Lone Star State pride.