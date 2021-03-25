Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” Virtual Benefit Has Raised Nearly $8 Million—and Counting!

All of the money raised will be distributed to "carefully vetted" on-the-ground organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project, and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief via the McConaugheys' nonprofit, The Just Keep Livin Foundation .

"A lot of Texans are hurting right now," the aspiring governor said in a release. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can't help themselves right now unless we help them."