Matthew McConaughey Blesses New Stadium at The University of Texas With "Song," Twins With Wife Camila
Matthew McConaughey was in peak form at the ribbon cutting ceremony for The Moody Center at The University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday.
UT's Minister of Culture donned an orange suit and cowboy hat for a unique "blessing" of the brand-new event venue he calls "The Mood." His wife Camila was by his side in a matching white-and-orange getup.
Standing at the podium, McConaughey—who has never shied away from breaking with convention—started performing an original "song."
"It is time to bless the mood. Are you ready to bless the mood?" the proud UT alum asked in an increasingly singsong voice.
"Are you ready to bless the mood? I need some help, please… are you ready to bless the mood," McConaughey sang nine times, garnering varying degrees of support from the crowd.
The state-of-the-art Moody Center replaces the Frank Erwin Center as the Longhorns' home gym and Austin concert venue.
The $375-million-dollar arena can seat around 15,000 for concerts and other events. The upper section will be closed off by panels for basketball games to allow around 10,000 seats.
Moody Center's official grand opening is set for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 20. George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family, and Randy Rogers Band will take the stage for two nights of sold-out shows.