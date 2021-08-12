Here We Go: Matthew McConaughey is "Excited" for Texas to Join SEC
"The pride and tradition of Texas is not for the weak or timid."
The Texas Longhorns' most recognizable fan has weighed in on the news that University of Texas will be leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC.
Matthew McConaughey, who serves as the unofficial "Minister of Culture" for his beloved alma mater, voiced his approval of the move on Twitter along with some subtle intimidation.
"Excited to join the SEC," the Oscar-winner wrote. "The pride and tradition of the @UTAustin is not for the weak or timid. Here we go HookEm."
Despite rampant speculation and rumors, McConaughey was notably silent throughout the months leading up to the announcement. The Uvalde native waited until the day both Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations to join the SEC to wade into the discussion.
As a faculty member (he's been a professor of practice for UT's Moody College of Communication since 2019), it's likely he was unable to comment on the seismic move before it became official.
Texas and Oklahoma are set to move to the SEC when contracts with the Big 12 expire in 2025, though some believe they will likely dip out early. Conference changes aren't unheard of in college football. But as ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote last month, "never in the history of college football conference realignment has there been a potential earthquake the magnitude of Oklahoma and Texas possibly leaving the Big 12 in favor of joining the SEC."
Cue the famous Texan's trademark phrase, "alright, alright, alright!