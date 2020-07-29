Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson Recall How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Fun in Instagram Exchange

Hunkering down at home means two things for us: More cookie baking sprees. And more Matthew McConaughey. As of late, we've been loving "McConaughey Takes," the insider glimpses the Texas native has been giving fans with his mini trivia show about some of his most beloved films. We've also thought it's oh-so-sweet that he's crashed virtual Texas teacher meetings to express his gratitude during these trying and turbulent times. Of course, we've also kept ourselves occupied with no shortage of movies he's appeared and starred in from Dazed and Confused and Dallas Buyers Club to Failure to Launch and Amistad.

And oh, how we love How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Even though we've seen it probably a half-dozen times, there's never a bad time to revisit this wildly popular early aughts rom-com, which starred McConaughey alongside Kate Hudson. Recently, courtesy of the account Comments By Celebs, we were excited to see the two exchange some funny banter on Instagram.

For her original post, Hudson shared a clip of her movie character Andie walking past McConaughey's Ben clutching a plant. "Heard it was #TakeYourPlantForAWalkDay So, clearly I thought of one of my favorite co-stars…" to which McConaughey humorously replied, "Hate to see you leave, but love to watch you go. "

Well, we know what time it is now. The fine hour has come when it's time to plop on our couch once again and enjoy this spirits-raising film. Good thing we've already baked all those delicious Laura Bush Cowboy Cookies to pair with one of our favorite Texas actors.

