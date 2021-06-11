Matthew McConaughey Asks Guy Fieri to Share the Best Advice He Got From His Dad - and It's from Kenny Rogers
McConaughey asked several of his pals to make a video of the values that influenced them the most growing up, and Guy Fieri shared quite the wisdom from his dad.
Buckle up, we're in for a philosophy lecture from Professor Matthew McConaughey: "Hey everybody, got a thought of you. The value of values. What are values? Values are fundamental principles. They're emotional and intellectual guidelines," he begins a recent social media video. "Beliefs that we have for ourselves. Beliefs that we can rely on in a pinch when we're lost, frustrated, confused. Values govern our daily interactions. They define our expectations not only of ourselves but usually of what we expect others to do as well," he continues, admitting that what we expect of others doesn't always happen.
With Father's Day approaching he started reflecting on what guiding tenets his father had instilled in him as a child that has shaped him into who he is today (he clearly took his dad's message of giving everything your all to heart) - and he decided to ask some of his famous friends the same. Watch the full video below.
One of those buddies? McConaughey's close pal Guy Fieri. As McConaughey shared on Twitter, Fieri had a heartfelt response on the most valuable advice his dad gave him when he was growing up that he's passed on to his own children.
"When I was a kid my dad used to quote Kenny Rogers, and he said 'you gotta know when to hold 'em, and you gotta know when to fold 'em,' basically saying 'don't back up a stupid position kid. If you did something wrong and you made a mistake, apologize, handle it, and move on. Also give a good firm handshake and look people in the eye when you're talking to 'em. Same values that I pass on to my kids."
Some fine inspiration from The Gambler, indeed. We'll be thinking about that one as we go about our day.
Thank you McConaughey and Fieri. Now, can you team up for a special edition of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Austin together and share some more life wisdom with us?