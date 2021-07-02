Matthew McConaughey Almost Didn't Star in How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days

Can you picture any male lead other than Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 beloved rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days? If you're anything like us, the answer is probably a wholehearted "no way." We mean, their dynamic together on-screen is just so perfect, and they complement each other so well.

Well, as we recently unearthed on Entertainment Weekly's website, McConaughey starring as Ben, an advertising executive, alongside Kate Hudson, who played Andie, a journalist, may have never come to fruition. "[At first] we thought he was old for her," one of the movie's producers, Lynda Obst, told the outlet. "He's 33, she's 23." Despite the age difference, they decided to move forward with McConaughey in the lead role, and we certainly can't imagine it any other way. Who could possibly be a better Ben? We're having a hard time imagining anyone else play the role.

Hudson, too, seemed glad McConaughey was able to take on the part for the silver screen adaptation of the comic book with the same title by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long. She noted in the same EW story that she was "married to a 36-year-old, and it's not like he's ancient." Her then-husband was Chris Robinson, frontman for the group The Black Crowes.

Can't get enough of this movie? In the "McConaughey Takes" social media series, McConaughey took fans behind-the-scenes for some of his most famous movies. You can watch the brief clip on his insider perspective on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days below, and you may very well learn something new about what the first romantic comedy McConaughey ever starred in was like for the actor.