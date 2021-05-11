Martina McBride Shares Her Best Parenting Advice
Chief among her tips? "Be a leader and not a follower."
Martina McBride, oh, how you are one of our country music favorites. Not to mention the fact that you delight us with recipes for everything from sautéed spinach (check out the video below) to chocolate cake. Now, we're loving the parenting wisdom the mom of three daughters — Delaney, Emma, and Ava — recently shared with CMT host Cody Alan.
"I just think communication is really important," said McBride. "We spend a lot of time together, you know?" She also shared that "I have always told them to be a leader and not a follower and to never lie to me," jokingly adding, "So, I scared them basically." Quips aside, being part of an open and honest household is something McBride clearly holds close to her heart
When we caught up with McBride last June for our Biscuits & Jam podcast series, McBride further reflected on the importance of family, specifically how gathering for a meal can bring everyone together in a special way. "My grandma always cooked and we spent a lot of time at her house. They lived about a mile down the road from us down a dirt road. So she cooked a lot," she recalled. "We really didn't eat a big breakfast as a family, but we sat down together for the evening meal."
WATCH: Martina McBride's Sautéed Spinach Recipe Is So Easy, Flavorful, and Healthy
And savoring a good meal is equally important with the family you make. "When I moved to Nashville, I became friends with Faith Hill, who is such a great cook, and she would make these big Southern meals. She even taught me how to make sweet tea," McBride shared in the same interview.
Steering clear of lying and sipping on sweet tea — if those aren't the makings of keeping the world's head screwed on straight on its shoulders, we don't know what is.