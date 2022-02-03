Luke Bryan's Wife Joins Him on Stage for Surprise "Sweet Caroline" Duet
Luke Bryant and his wife Caroline have quite the love story. After meeting at Georgia Southern University in 1998, they tied the knot in 2006. But don't let their years of wedded bless fool you into thinking their marriage is old hat. After 15 years together, the couple is as in love as ever—and they certainly aren't shy about showing it.
The good-humored couple is known for sharing their hilarious antics and playful pranks on social media. At Bryan's most recent performance at Crash My Playa, a destination country music festival in Cancun, Caroline couldn't resist getting in on the fun.
On January 22, during Bryan's second night of performing, she snuck onstage to surprise him—and the audience—for a song seemingly dedicated to her: Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline".
In a video posted on TikTok, you can see Caroline sneak up behind her husband and jump on his back. In cutoff jean shorts and fringed cream sweater, Caroline appears to be having a blast as she hitches a ride to center stage. There, she helps her husband finish singing the song, and several iconic "ba, ba, bas" later, she embraces Luke before making her exit.
WATCH: Luke Bryan Changes Tire for Mom Stranded on Side of Tennessee Road
This was Bryan's seventh year in a row to perform at Crash My Playa. With such a busy performance schedule, we're thrilled the happy couple found time for some fun in the sun while in Mexico.
Bryan heads to Sin City next week to start his Las Vegas residency. You can bet we'll be on the lookout for more surprise stage sightings of this adorable couple!