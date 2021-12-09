Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Selfie to Mark 15th Anniversary With Wife Caroline
These two!
Congratulations are in order for Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline! The country couple, who met as students at Georgia Southern University, celebrated 15 years of marriage yesterday.
Luke marked the marriage milestone with a funny tribute to his longtime love.
"Happy 15 Anniversary to my love. Don't know how you put up with my goofy ass," Bryan captioned a smiling selfie of the two of them on Instagram Wednesday. "I love you to (sic) the moon and back @linabryan3"
Caroline responded to the post with a comment. "Happy 15th!" she wrote. "Maybe we'll see each other at some point today! Love you!"
The couple couldn't celebrate their special day due to their conflicting schedules. Caroline, who was in California guest-hosting E! News' Daily Pop, acknowledged the anniversary on her Instagram stories. In between behind-the-scenes photos from the set, Caroline shared a message to Luke promising that they would celebrate in person soon.
"Sorry our schedules are complete opposite," she captioned a photo of herself enjoying a mimosa. "We will celebrate soon. Until then… Happy 15th anniversary @lukebryan."
Luke, 45, and Caroline, 41, met in the fall of 1998 a little bar called Dingus Magee's in Statesboro, Georgia.
"We dated in college and then we broke up for like five and a half years and got back together... and we've been depending on each other ever since," Luke told Huff Post in 2017.
In addition to two biological sons—13-year-old Bo and 11-year-old Tate—the Bryans became adoptive parents of Luke's late sister's three children in 2015.
Congrats, y'all!