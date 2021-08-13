"They may want to do it on their own time.”

Luke Bryan Says His New Docuseries Will Be Hard for His Family to Watch

Few people have known as much heartache and loss as Luke Bryan.

In 1996, when he was just 20 years, Luke's older brother Chris was killed in a car accident. Then, in 2007, his big sister Kelly died suddenly of undisclosed causes.

"My only older siblings ... gone from the world, in a flash in two, two different, crazy, tragic manners, that ... we'll never know, and never understand," the country crooner told ABC News in 2013.

Seven years after Kelly's death, her husband Lee died of a heart attack. In a blink, the three teenagers Lee had been raising alone became orphans.

Luke and his wife Caroline—who were already parents of two—immediately stepped up, taking in their two nieces, Jordan and Kris, and legally adopting their then-14-year-old nephew Til.

Luke, now 45 years old, discusses the tragedies that shaped him in new a five-part docuseries that includes footage of Kelly and Lee before their untimely deaths.

Speaking with Taste of Country, Luke revealed that his nieces and nephew had only watched the trailers for the documentary, adding that even those were hard for them to get through.

"That will be the most tense part about having this out, is just watching them react," he said. "They may want to do it on their own time, too. In our family, it's going to be something really emotional to watch."

Luke told Taste of Country that he's specifically anticipating the "raw emotion" when Til sees footage of his dad. "Nobody had a better father-son bond than Til and his dad," he noted.

And while he knows it will be hard for his family members to watch, Luke feels that the docuseries serves a much wider purpose.

"We tell the story to let people know if they're having stuff in their life that's challenging and tough, that they're not alone," he said. "Life is a tricky beast."