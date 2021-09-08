Proud Uncle: Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down the Aisle Following Death of Her Parents

Luke Bryan was all smiles as he walked his niece, Jordan Cheshire, down the aisle over the weekend.

Jordan is the oldest of three children who were born to Luke's big sister Kelly and her husband Lee. Kelly passed away at age 39 of undetermined causes in 2007. When Lee died of a heart attack seven years later, Luke and his wife Caroline immediately stepped up, taking in their two nieces—Jordan, 20, and Kris, 16—and legally adopting their then-14-year-old nephew Til.

Emily Clarke Events shared a video (above) of the proud uncle escorting Jordan into the ceremony at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in College Grove, Tennessee. At one point, the American Idol coach even stopped to fix her veil before handing her off to her groom, Clint Eudy.

"So many hard-working hands over many months, and 20 days on-site led to THIS magical moment!" the caption reads. "This is why we do what we do!"

Later, beneath a tent illuminated by thousands of lights, Jordan and Luke even shared a special dance together to Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart."

Luke has been open about the tragedies that have shaped him and his family, including the death of his brother in 1996. The country star addresses past traumas and ongoing grief in his new five-part docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

"We tell the story to let people know if they're having stuff in their life that's challenging and tough, that they're not alone," he told Taste of Country. "Life is a tricky beast."