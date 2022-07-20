Luke Bryan's Niece Finally Brings Baby Home After Premature Birth
The newest member of the Bryan family is finally home.
Country superstar Luke Bryan's niece Jordan Eudy and her husband Clint welcomed their first child—a boy named Jonathan Chesh—back in May. Chesh, who made his debut two months ahead of schedule, was born weighing just under four pounds.
"Jonathan Chesh Eudy made his debut on 05.07.22 at 10:27 am. weighing a whopping 3lbs 13oz," Jordan announced on Instagram the day after his birth. "Clint and I are extremely thankful and cannot wait to get him home. We know he was handpicked from Heaven by the sweetest angels."
After 48 days in the NICU, Jordan and Clint were able to take their son home at the end of June.
"We couldn't be more thankful for the team of nurses and doctors that got us here today. To our family and friends, thank you for the prayers, calls, and texts," Jordan captioned a series of photos of Chesh finally going home. "They meant more than you know. To the good Lord, thank you for blessing us with our precious boy we get to love on everyday."
Jordan is the oldest of three children who were born to Luke's big sister Kelly and her husband Lee Cheshire. Kelly passed away at age 39 of undetermined causes in 2007. When Lee died of a heart attack seven years later, Luke and his wife Caroline immediately stepped up, taking in their two nieces—Jordan, 20, and Kris, 16—and legally adopting their then-14-year-old nephew Til.
Clint and Jordan were married at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in College Grove, Tennessee, in September. Bryan was all smiles as he escorted her down the aisle.
Congratulations, y'all!