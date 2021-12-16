It's a Boy! Luke Bryan's Niece Jordan Is Expecting
We’re so happy for these sweet newlyweds.
It's another boy for the Bryan family!
Country superstar Luke Bryan's niece, Jordan Eudy, revealed that she and her husband Clint are expecting their first child—a boy—on Instagram this week.
"We are so excited to announce that a sweet baby boy will be joining our family July 2022," Eudy captioned a carousel of photos from a recent gender reveal party.
Bryan's wife, Caroline, commented on the post writing, "I'm still emotional," alongside a blue heart emoji. Bryan's mother LeClaire also chimed in adding, "His Great Grandma is going shopping tomorrow. What a blessing for Jordan and Clint much love."
Jordan is the oldest of three children who were born to Luke's big sister Kelly and her husband Lee. Kelly passed away at age 39 of undetermined causes in 2007. When Lee died of a heart attack seven years later, Luke and his wife Caroline immediately stepped up, taking in their two nieces—Jordan, 20, and Kris, 16—and legally adopting their then-14-year-old nephew Til.
Clint and Jordan were married at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in College Grove, Tennessee, in September. Bryan was all smiles as he escorted her town the aisle.
Congratulations, y'all!