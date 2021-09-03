Luke Bryan Recalls Meeting Grieving Young Fan in Emotional Clip from Docuseries

"It was a big moment for me, because I understood the way I live, with a smile on my face, is important to people."

Few people have known as much heartache and loss as Luke Bryan. The 45-year-old country singer has lost his brother, sister, and brother-in-law all to tragic circumstances.

Bryan discusses the painful events that shaped him in new a five-part docuseries My Dirt Road Diary. While he wouldn't wish his grief on anybody else, he's grateful he can use his experiences to help others.

Bryan recently shared an emotional clip from the series on Twitter. In it, the crooner tells the story of a little boy he said he will never forget.

"I believe we were in North Carolina," he recalled. "It was a typical meet and greet. This little blond-headed boy walks up to me and says, 'Can I ask you a question?'"

"I said, 'Well, yeah, buddy,' and I got down on one knee," Bryan continued.

"He looked at me and goes, 'I wanna know how you get through every day having lost your brother and your sister, because I lost my sister, and I can't get over it. My heart's broke."

"It was a big moment for me, because I understood the way I live, with a smile on my face, is important to people," Bryan added.

Speaking with Taste of Country, Bryan explained that even though his family members find the docuseries hard to watch at times, he feels it serves a much wider purpose.

"We tell the story to let people know if they're having stuff in their life that's challenging and tough, that they're not alone," he said. "Life is a tricky beast."