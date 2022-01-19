Luke Bryan Asks Fans for Prayers as Voice Heals from Georgia National Championship Win
There was a lot on the line during last week's national championship football game featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. After Alabama's loss, Walker Hayes was forced to fulfill a bet by changing the words to his hit song "AA," Georgia ended a 41-year dry streak, and it seems even country singer Luke Bryan had something to lose. The Peach State native and longtime University of Georgia fan lost his voice will cheering his team to victory last week.
In true Bryan family fashion, his wife Caroline took to Instagram to poke fun at her husband of 14 years. On Thursday she posted a photo of herself holding a piece of blue duct tape over Bryan's mouth with the caption, "He's on vocal rest after his EXCESSIVE screaming at National Championship game….can't say I'm too unhappy about it! I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him. 😈"
Luke's fun-spirited mom LeClaire was quick to comment, "AIN'T NO WAY, TRUST ME" and even reality star Chase Chrisley weighed in saying, "Send the tape to my mom, I can guarantee you she wants it for my dad."
The following day, Luke assured fans that though a bit battered from the night of celebrating, he's on the road to recovery and still focused on his music. With an audibly raspy voice, Bryan posted a video on Instagram, saying, "What's up everybody? It's Luke, and I lost my voice at the Georgia Bulldogs game. But anyway, I'm so excited to let you guys know that my brand-new single … the video for 'Up' is premiering today only on Facebook."
As always, the singer kept things light-hearted by captioning the post, "I may have lost my voice but never losing these memories" and signing off by requesting that fans pray for his voice.
Hopefully Bryan's stint with silence pays off. The chatty American Idol judge is set to headline the Crash My Playa destination event in Mexico alongside fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Dustin Lynch January 19-22.