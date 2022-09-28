 Luke Bryan Plans To Slow Down "A Little Bit" To Spend More Time With His Kids

Luke Bryan has a lot on his plate. The American Idol judge just wrapped up his annual Farm Tour, extended his residency in Las Vegas through 2023, and is preparing to host the 2022 CMA Awards in November.

While his level of success might seem like a dream come true, the demands of being a country music superstar come at a cost. As Bryan recently explained to E! News, his busy schedule often keeps him away from his two sons.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," he shared in an interview earlier this month. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

Bryan shares two sons—Thomas "Bo," 14, and Tatum "Tate," 12—with his wife, Caroline. The couple also adopted their two nieces and nephew in 2017, though all three are now out of the house.

The Georgia native told E! News that while he and his family are appreciative of the "amazing life we get to live because of our blessings," juggling everything has become difficult.

"Yesterday, I left the house," Bryan continued. "We were having an event at my house and I ran to see three quarters of Bo's game, two quarters of Tate's game and ran back into the house to finish the event. If it's a busy day, we're moving and trying to get through each week, but I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports."

We have no doubt you'll figure things out, Luke!