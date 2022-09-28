 Luke Bryan Plans To Slow Down "A Little Bit" To Spend More Time With His Kids

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022
Luke Bryan Wife
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Luke Bryan has a lot on his plate. The American Idol judge just wrapped up his annual Farm Tour, extended his residency in Las Vegas through 2023, and is preparing to host the 2022 CMA Awards in November.

While his level of success might seem like a dream come true, the demands of being a country music superstar come at a cost. As Bryan recently explained to E! News, his busy schedule often keeps him away from his two sons.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," he shared in an interview earlier this month. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

Bryan shares two sons—Thomas "Bo," 14, and Tatum "Tate," 12—with his wife, Caroline. The couple also adopted their two nieces and nephew in 2017, though all three are now out of the house.

The Georgia native told E! News that while he and his family are appreciative of the "amazing life we get to live because of our blessings," juggling everything has become difficult.

"Yesterday, I left the house," Bryan continued. "We were having an event at my house and I ran to see three quarters of Bo's game, two quarters of Tate's game and ran back into the house to finish the event. If it's a busy day, we're moving and trying to get through each week, but I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports."

We have no doubt you'll figure things out, Luke!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan's Niece Finally Brings Baby Home After Premature Birth
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
Kimberly Williams-Paisley with Dog Annie
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley Talks Style, Cooking Turkey, and How She Fell in Love with Franklin, Tennessee
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music
MM quotes
15 Reasons Matthew McConaughey Is a Mama's Boy and We Love It
Sumo_Dumbbell Floor Press
The World Games: The Sumo Wrestler From the South Takes on the World's Best
Evan Turner at The World Games
Meet the 19-Year-Old from Tennessee Propelling the Sport of Drone Racing onto the Global Stage
The World Games Opening Ceremonies
Southern Hospitality Is on Full Display as The World Games 2022 Take Over Birmingham, Alabama
Benjamin Hollingsworth
Benjamin Hollingsworth Talks New Hallmark Movie, 'Virgin River', and His Unique Tie to the South
Dinner Party
Why Southerners Will Never Quit Supper Clubs
Gregg Allman
At Home With Gregg Allman
Del McCoury
Del McCoury Shares His Bluegrass Adventures
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
slightly open books top view
50 Classic Books Everyone Should Read in Their Lifetime