Luke Bryan Changes Tire for Mom Stranded on Side of Tennessee Road

A mom's luck went from bad to unbelievably good after getting a flat tire on a dangerous small-town road Sunday morning.

Courtney Potts and her two young kids were stuck on the side of the road on a hazardous curve near her home in Columbia, Tennessee, when a gray truck pulled over and a man in a black shirt and cap got out and began walking towards her. That man was country singer Luke Bryan, who reportedly owns a hunting property nearby.

"I got out and did a double take and as soon as I heard his voice," Potts recalled to Taste of Country. "I didn't even have time to be in shock because he's like, 'Look, we really need to get you out of this road because I almost hit you.'"

Bryan told her to follow him up the road to a safer location and then helped her look for her spare tire. Potts told Taste of Country that when her tire jack proved not up for the task, Bryan went to his truck and got his own.

Her footage of the Georgia-born superstar on his knees, using a tire iron to help get her and her kids back on the road, immediately went viral on social media.

"Thank you again @lukebryan I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids!" Potts wrote on Instagram. "It really made our day so much better!"

The whole ordeal took about 30 minutes, during which only one other motorist stopped to help after recognizing the country crooner.

"He's just a humble guy. I told my mom he went into dad mode almost. All these women commenting on his butt on my TikTok and it was more of a dad moment," she told Taste of Country with a laugh. "He was seriously worried about me and fixing the tire on this car!"