Loretta Lynn Hosting Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Tennessee Flood Victims

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has called upon some of her famous friends to help Tennesseans recover from last month's deadly flooding that claimed at least 20 lives and damaged hundreds of homes.

Loretta Lynn Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs have all signed on to play a one-night fundraising concert set for Monday, September 13 at the Grand Ole Opry. Proceeds from "Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising," will benefit United Way of Humphreys County—the area devastated by more than 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on August 21.

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Wayne Spears, a longtime foreman at Lynn's ranch in Hurricane Mills, was among those killed in the flooding.

"I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss," the songstress said in a statement. "You know, we've all needed help from time-to-time, and that's why when we can give back, we do."

Tickets for the benefit concert are already sold out. Those unable to attend in person can tune into "Hometown Rising" on Circle Network at 7 p.m. CST. It will also be live streamed on Circle All Access via social media.