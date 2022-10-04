Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Country music's biggest names are paying tribute to Loretta Lynn following the news of her passing this morning. The country legend died in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn was 90 years old.

Considered one of the most influential artists in country music history, ​​Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

From Dolly Parton to Margo Price, she influenced three generations of artists over the course of her six-decade career.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," Parton wrote in a statement on social media. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans, and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

In a moving tribute, Reba McEntire compared Lynn to her own later mother. "They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal," she captioned a photo of her and Lynn. "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

"It's safe to say I wouldn't even be making country music today if it weren't for Loretta Lynn," Margo Price wrote. "She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama."

"She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted," Darius Rucker wrote on Twitter."I am so blessed to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel."

"What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented," George Strait shared. "Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road."

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career," Carrie Underwood recalled on social media. "I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress.."

Wynonna Judd recalled a recent visit to Lynn's home in Hurricane Mills. "She gave me a Bible and a crocheted doily that her Mama made. I will cherish those forever," Judd wrote. "It's really hard for me to comprehend life without her. I will miss our chats on the phone, the sound of her voice telling me she loves me, and hearing her beautiful laughter... Let us all turn up her music a little louder for the next generation."

Rising country trio Chapel Hart also shared a message for Lynn, revealing that they're working on a new imagining of her hit, "Fist City."

The Grand Ole Opry, which inducted Lynn in 1962, shared a solem photo of the late legend's plaque adorned with flowers.

"She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth," Carly Pearce mused. "One of the greatest there ever will be."

Fans outside of the country music scene were also shaken by Lynn's death.

"News hits hard with the passing of Loretta Lynn. Her evocative music. Her fierce spirit. A storyteller who used song to channel an America that is quickly vanishing," Dan Rather wrote. "She was a coal miner's daughter who sparkled like a diamond — brilliant, unbreakable, and resplendent."

Even Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined the mournful chorus on Twitter.

"Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky," he wrote. "She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever."

Our hearts go out to the Lynn family and Loretta's legion of devoted fans.

Rest in peace, Loretta.