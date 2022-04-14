Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday
Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today.
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
Towards the end of the video, Parton sings a special rendition of "Happy Birthday," adding a new line, "We will always love you," just for Lynn.
"To us, you're always timeless and ageless and always will be," McGraw told Lynn.
"I know you know what you mean to so many of us, so happy birthday," Underwood said. "Enjoy it, celebrate and I hope I see you soon."
Lynn was the second of eight children born to coal miner Melvin "Ted" Webb and his wife, Clara "Clary" Marie, in 1932. She was born and raised in rural eastern Kentucky.
The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer has been inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and has sold more than 45 million records worldwide.
Happy birthday, Loretta!