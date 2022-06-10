Georgia Native and Star of Hallmark's Color My World with Love, Lily D. Moore is Headed to Clemson This Fall
Lily D. Moore, who grew up right outside of Atlanta, is breaking barriers on the silver screen. She's starring in Hallmark's Color My World with Love, a story centered around Kendall, a talented artist who also happens to have Down Syndrome. Kendall falls in love and her mother struggles with this new phase of independence for her daughter.
Moore recently spoke with Southern Living about how much it meant to her to get to tell this story. "I felt honored to play the role of Kendall. I love the story because it's real. Parents have a hard time letting their kids grow up. And they even have a hard time letting them fall in love."
She hopes that people watch this movie that tells the love story of a differently abled couple and maybe they walk away with a little more knowledge of what those with disabilities can do. She wants viewers to see "that everyone has a story to paint with endless possibilities. Maybe it's going to college, working, traveling the world or even getting married. You have a dream and you can do it."
Off camera Moore is following her dreams and achieving her goals. She graduated from high school this year.
This fall she begins another chapter as she heads off to Clemson University.
"It's a really pretty town and also a really pretty campus so I'm looking forward to being there and the whole experience. I want to study healthcare but at the same time I still want to be in the acting industry and still doing this, what I love."
The actress and advocate joked that she's also looking forward to "being away from my parents." She does admit that she'll miss home but she's also really looking forward to getting to go to Clemson football games.
Way to go Lily and go Tigers!
Color My World with Love premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on June 12.