Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newborn Lilibet Diana's Name Shares Something Similar with Her Cousin Charlotte
Both of the girls' names honor Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter has arrived!
On Friday, June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. As explained on the website for the couple's nonprofit, Archewell.com, Lili gets her name from her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Harry and Meghan's newborn's middle name, Diana, is a tribute to Harry's late mother, Diana, The Princess of Wales.
Interestingly, as TODAY.com pointed out, the baby's moniker has something in common with her six-year-old cousin, Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor also has names - Elizabeth and Diana - that honor the Queen and Princess Diana. So in addition to being first cousins, Charlotte and Lili also share namesakes that will link them together. Pretty neat, right?
In the Archewell birth announcement on Sunday, June 6, the statement also noted that Lili weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and that both mother and child are healthy, and have returned home from the hospital. After the formal announcement, Harry and Meghan expressed their gratitude for all the well-wishes they've received: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
We hope the couple enjoys their parental leave and spending time together as a new family of four with Lili and their two-year-old son Archie at their home in Santa Barbara. We're sure the original Lilibet looks forward to meeting her great-granddaughter and that Diana is smiling down on her from above.