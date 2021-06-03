High School Musical Stars Set to Lead in New Lifetime Christmas Movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman will team up once again as part of Lifetime's holiday movie programming.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas movie news season.
While the holiday time is still a long way's off, it's never too early for an exciting update regarding Christmas movie programming. Lifetime is whetting our appetite for one movie in particular, bringing High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman together to our television screens once again, in a movie titled A Christmas Dance Reunion. Produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston, and Beth Stevenson as executive producers with Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger as writers and Brian Herzlinger directing, A+E Networks described the plot in a company press release:
In the same statement, A+E Networks also announced another new movie for their holiday lineup, Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell, Beth Broderick, Telma Hopkins, Greg Evigan and former The Brady Bunch actors Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elise Cox and Robbie Rist. Previously, Lifetime revealed that Reba McEntire will star and produce in two movies for the network, with one of the titles having a holiday theme. To learn more about that news, check out our video below.
If you can't wait until the holidays for all these movies to be released, Lifetime has you covered: This July, they'll launch "It's a Wonderful Lifetime: Summer of Santas" featuring the network's holiday films all month long, including on Lifetime's Official YouTube Channel, six on video on demand, and 20 movies on Lifetime's app LMC.
Three big cheers for early holiday offerings. Who's ready to start their yuletide engines already?