Exclusive: Leslie Jordan Performs Knee-Slapping Rendition of "Hey Good Lookin'" in PBS Special

Is there anything he can’t do?

The next two installments of One Voice: The Songs We Share, a PBS series from the American Pops Orchestra (APO), air tomorrow and Southern Living has an exclusive look at a performance from the episode titled "Country," hosted by and starring the one-and-only Leslie Jordan.

In this series—which premiered in May with two inaugural episodes "Broadway" and "Sacred"—Maestro Luke Frazier and APO celebrate "uniquely American music that has transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective culture."

"Country" features music from early mountain traditions to the most modern country songs. From honky-tonk to country gospel, the genre was bolstered by the likes of Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Loretta Lynn.

The episode was filmed at the Poorhouse Farm Park in historic Martinsburg, West Virginia and features a campfire performance (below) of the Hank Williams classic "Hey Good Lookin'" by Jordan accompanied by songwriter, producer, and guitarist Travis Howard.

"Country" includes additional performances by 2020 Steve Martin Banjo Prize recipient Jake Blount, dancer Nic Gareiss, Appalachian singer-songwriter Senora May, and star of Broadway's COMPANY Claybourne Elder.

Actor, comedian, singer, and Instagram-sensation Jordan was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Emmy-winner released his first album, Company's Comin', this year. He and special guests will be performing songs from the gospel album at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on November 30.