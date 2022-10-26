Leslie Jordan Reflected On Becoming A Country Star In His 60s In Final Television Interview

Leslie Jordan was at the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his decades-long career when he died unexpectedly Monday morning.

Two weeks prior to his passing, in what is likely his final television interview, Jordan sat down with CBS News' Anthony Mason. The interview was originally scheduled to air in November, but news of his tragic death moved up its release.

Portions of the nearly 10-minute interview take place at Eastside Bowl in Nashville, where Jordan was filming a music video with country stars LoCash and Blanco Brown. The 67-year-old appeared to be loving the turn his career had taken. His energy, as always, was infectious.

Speaking with Mason, the Chattanooga native recalled how Instagram and Covid isolation led him to become an unlikely country singer.

"I had a Sunday Instagram hymn singing, where we would just sing these old hymns that I grew up with," Jordan said with a laugh. "And people just started tuning in. Somehow from that we decided to make an album."

He said he never expected to make records, and certainly not in his 60s. "I'm a country music singer now," Jordan said with a smirk.

Last year the Emmy-winner released a gospel album, Company's Comin', featuring Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, and more. He also headlined a one-night performance at Ryman Auditorium in November.

"I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile? That's something," Jordan continued.

Something, indeed. Rest in peace, Leslie.