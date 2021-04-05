Leslie Jordan Shares What Dolly Parton Said While Recording for His New Gospel Album, Company’s Comin’
Jordan's collaborative gospel record debuted earlier this month.
Some good company is comin', indeed! Actor Leslie Jordan, whom you might recognize from Will & Grace, released Company's Comin', an album of traditional and original gospel hymns earlier this month, and it's more than just, well, music to our ears—it's got cameos from more than a few famous friends including Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde, and TJ Osborne, among others. Even Chris and Morgane Stapleton's musical chops are featured on the album.
Recently, Jordan chatted with Billboard about the record, and we loved learning all the details about what the Queen of Country thinks about the track she guested on, the popular hymn "Where the Soul Never Dies."
Although Jordan and Parton couldn't record in the studio together due to the coroanvirus pandemic, Jordan still got to interact with the country star throughout the process. "She said to me [while recording her part for the song], 'There's a harmony part that nobody could quite get, and I did the harmony on top of myself. So when we do this live…'" Jordan recapped to the music news outlet. "Well, that had never crossed my mind," he continued. "I thought, 'I'm going to just sh-t and fall back in it. What do you mean live? I can't get up there and sang live.' I'd sing and Travis [Howard; a musician/songwriter and Jordan's friend and social media gospel performance collaborator] would say, 'Thank God for Auto-Tune.'"
While there's no word on when or if performing these songs live will happen, Jordan's still enjoying his Dolly fix at home, diving into a pint of Parton's new collaboration with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavored ice cream on Easter Sunday as part of his "new diet" since he "[needs to] figure out what Dolly's secret is."
Well, we guess we have one more thing to add to our post-pandemic wishlist: A live gospel concert featuring Jordan and Parton. That would sure be a blessing.