Lauren Alaina Overcomes 10-Year Fear to Perform National Anthem at World Series

The Braves may have broken a 26-year dry spell after winning the World Series last night, but they're not the only ones who turned over a new leaf with this year's series run. Country singer Lauren Alaina took home a victory of her own after overcoming her fears to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" for the first time in 10 years.

Her performance before Game 5 on Halloween night was the first time Alaina publicly performed our nation's anthem since famously flubbing the lyrics at a Thanksgiving Day NFL game in 2011.

At the time, the Rossville, Georgia, native was only 17 and had just kicked off her country music career as American Idol's season 10 runner-up. Since then, she's gone on to accomplish some pretty big things, including releasing three studio albums, winning two CMT awards, writing her own self-help book, and even starring in a Hallmark movie.

Lauren Alaina sings at Braves stadium Credit: Getty Images: Michael Zarrilli / Staff

Despite all she's achieved in the past decade, there was still one thing she couldn't check off her list. That is until her hometown team put in a very special request.

"I've been asked probably 50 times and declined," she wrote on Twitter. "The fear had been too much for me to overcome. Until my team [the] Braves made the World Series. I said I would sing if they made it. I will eternally be grateful to that group of men for giving me a gift they didn't even mean to give me."

On Oct. 31, Alaina took to centerfield to perform in the Braves' final home game of the season, and this time everything went off without a hitch.

After, she dedicated the performance to her 17-year-old self, writing "That sweet, young girl that sang the national anthem and messed it up on national television. The one who was viciously bullied on the internet and called un-American. It took me almost 10 years to conquer my fear, and I could not be more proud of it."

One more perk to tackling her fears? Getting to share the moment with another lifelong Braves fan.